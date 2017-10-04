Crowds Flee Vegas Concert as Bullets Rain Down During Mass Shooting

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 500 wounded in Las Vegas on October 1 when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room on a crowd gathered below for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.Gunfire can be heard throughout this footage, and people can be seen running. The person who filmed this footage, Vince Sager, wrote on Instagram: “I first thought it was fireworks till I saw someone run by me in blood. I didn’t know it was real until we saw people falling to the floor.” Credit: Vince Sager