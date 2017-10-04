Supporters of Catalan Independence Gather in Central Barcelona

Supporters of Catalan independence gathered on the streets of Barcelona on Tuesday, October 3, continuing their protests in the wake of a violent crackdown on the previous weekend’s referendum.A general strike was declared on Tuesday, with schools and universities shut, as well as transportation services cut down. More than 800 people were injured in clashes with police on October 1, the day of a referendum on independence that had been ruled illegal by Madrid.On the evening of October 3, King Felipe VI accused Catalan officials of “unacceptable disloyalty,” calling the referendum “irresponsible” for putting “the economic and social stability of Catalonia and Spain at risk.” Credit: Twitter/fseguralbert via Storyful