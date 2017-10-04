Travelling Couple Convert Ambulance Into a Home

Jennifer Antonelli and her partner Chris converted this 1995 Ford Ambulance into an RV back in 2016.The project took five months to complete and both Jennifer and Chris have been living and travelling in “Filbert” the RV ever since. Jennifer said: "the plan for traveling was to find a place to settle down and buy a house, however, as our trip progresses settling down in a house does not seem appealing. If we ever do get to a stationary home it will definitely be “tiny”. Credit: Ambo America via Storyful