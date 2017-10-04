News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Melbourne Homes Raided in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Three people were arrested in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 4, as Victoria Police seized methylamphetamine and stolen property from properties in Beaumaris and Hampton.A 19-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested at a home on Hutchison Street, Beaumaris, while a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hampton, police said.According to the Herald Sun, Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Rix said the police had “identified a recent increase in drug activity and crime such as thefts and burglaries occurring in the area” and were “absolutely determined to reverse it.” Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful

Latest

0414_0700_nat_newsbreak
1:49

News break - April 14
0414_0700_nat_crickdeal
0:23

New era for cricket broadcasting
0414_0700_nat_ferrell
0:25

Will Ferrell car crash
0414_0700_nat_WH
0:36

Book of White House secrets
0414_0700_nat_gas
0:23

Sydney gas explosion
0413_1800_wa_eating
0:20

Another driver caught eating behind the wheel
0413_1800_wa_dolphin
1:03

Wild dolphin filmed giving birth for the first time in Australia
0413_1800_wa_angrymum
1:32

Angry mum calls for security guards at school after 13yo girl bashed

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'