Melbourne Homes Raided in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Three people were arrested in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 4, as Victoria Police seized methylamphetamine and stolen property from properties in Beaumaris and Hampton.A 19-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were arrested at a home on Hutchison Street, Beaumaris, while a 53-year-old man was arrested in Hampton, police said.According to the Herald Sun, Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Rix said the police had “identified a recent increase in drug activity and crime such as thefts and burglaries occurring in the area” and were “absolutely determined to reverse it.” Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful