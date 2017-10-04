Black Lives Matter Protesters Block St. Louis Highway

Demonstrators in St. Louis, Missouri, blocked a section of the Interstate 64, or Highway 40, during a October 3 march against a verdict that found a former police officer not guilty.Police said multiple arrests were made near Jefferson Avenue and Market Street. The highway reopened after protesters left at the Jefferson Avenue exit at around 8 pm, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.The rally is part of the ongoing protests in the city following a September 15 verdict that found former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Credit: Twitter/search4swag via Storyful