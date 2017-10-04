Fluffy Cat in Police Vest Accompanies Constable on His Shift

A New Zealand Police officer brought his cat to work and dressed the feline in a tiny police vest, saying “hopefully she’ll sniff some stuff out for us today.”In a video posted on October 4, the fluffy Tia is seen exploring the station and perching on top of a police cruiser – she failed to solve any crimes. Her partner, Senior Constable Kerry Morrell, said Tia normally only worked half-hour shifts and was off to have her cat-nap.Wellington police also shared a video of a cat in a police uniform, almost two weeks earlier. Credit: New Zealand Police via Storyful