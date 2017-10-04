Trump Arrives in Puerto Rico's Capital, San Juan, on Air Force One
Air Force One arrived at Luis Muniz Air National Guard Base in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 3, with US President Donald Trump and the first lady on board.Trump arrived in Puerto Rico to tour the island two weeks after Hurricane Maria struck, leaving widespread damage, shutting down the electrical grid, and leaving thousands of Americans without access to water, according to news reports. Credit: Fly Aerial Filming via Storyful