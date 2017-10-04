Islamic State Propaganda Video Claims Russian Fighters Captured near Deir Ezzor

The Islamic State released propaganda footage claiming to show two captured Russian fighters on October 3. The militant group said the men were taken near al-Shoula, southwest of Deir Ezzor, Syria.In this video, a Russian-speaking man identifies himself as Zabolotniy Roman Vasilivich, and says he was born in 1979 in Rostovskaya Oblast, Aksay, Russia. He identifies the second man as Tsurkahn Gregoriy Mikhalovich, born in 1978 and from Domodedov Region, and says they were captured by the Islamic State during an attack carried out in the region of al-Shoula. Storyful cannot independently confirm this claim.On September 28, the Syrian government’s Tiger Forces said they were fighting Islamic State on the road between al-Shoula and Kobajeb to the southwest of Deir Ezzor.The Islamic State also claimed they captured two Russian fighters and three Syrian government fighters in Al-Shoula on September 28. Credit: Amaq News Agency