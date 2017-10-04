Russian Footage Described As Showing Airstrikes on Islamic State in Deir Ezzor

Russia’s defense ministry released videos on October 3 showing what it said were strikes against Islamic State militants in the eastern bank of Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor province.The strikes killed more than 300 militants and wounded 170 others in the past two days, the Ministry said.The Syrian army reportedly launched a “sudden” offensive against Islamic State east of Deir Ezzor province.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “severe fighting” between Islamic State and the Syrian Army in Deir Ezzor province, and that 336 fighters from both sides were killed.A local activist group said dozens of civilians were killed due to airstrikes on Deir Ezzor province in the last two days.Thousands of civilians fled the heavy fighting in Deir Ezzor. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful