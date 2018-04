This is the moment former Winter Olympian Graham Bell set a world record by being towed across the Arctic Circle at almost 120mph - on SKIS. Bell, 51, braved temperatures of -28C for the daring attempt at Jaguar Land Rover's Arctic Revi Test Centre in Arjeplog, Sweden. After putting on a pair of skis, the Brit was towed by the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake at 117mph - smashing the previous record for 'fastest towed speed on skis' of 70mph.