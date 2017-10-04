Man shot by police previously grabbed a shop owner

This video shows the moment a man shot dead by police after a rush-hour motorway chase previously grabbed a shop owner and demanded he "open the till". Spencer Ashworth, 29, died in a red Suzuki Swift when four firearms officers targeted the stationary car just off the A369 Portbury Hundred, Portishead, North Somerset. This CCTV footage from 2016 was captured in a locksmiths' shop and shows Ashworth threatening a shopkeeper and demanding he "empty the till".