Famed Palmyra Statue Goes on Display in Damascus After Restoration Work

The National Museum of Damascus unveiled on October 1 its restoration of a 2,000-year-old statue that had been destroyed by Islamic State in Palmyra.The statue, the Lion of Al-Lat, depicts a lion and a gazelle and once adorned the entrance to the museum of antiquities at the ancient city of Palmyra, a treasured UNESCO World Heritage site that has been badly damaged during the Syrian conflict.The statue was found demolished when Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra, and removed to Damascus for restoration.Polish archaeologist Bartosz Markowski, who carried out repair work to the statue in 2005, returned to lead the restoration effort.The statue will remain in Damascus for now, but may one day be returned to Palmyra, Mahmoud Hammoud, the director of Syrian antiquities, said. Credit: SANA via Storyful