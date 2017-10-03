Gun Control Rally Held in Times Square After Las Vegas Shooting

A gun control rally was held in Times Square, New York, less than 24 hours after the mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.This footage shows participants in the rally marching, holding pro-gun control signs and chanting slogans, including cries of "What do we want? Gun control. When do we want it? Now,” and “No more massacres.”According to a report from amNewYork, the protest was organized by Gays Against Guns, and several participants in the rally wore white veils as they marched from Broadway to Times Square. Credit: Facebook/John Masterson via Storyful