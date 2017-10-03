US Flag Flies at Half-Staff to Honor Nevada Shooting Victims

A presidential proclamation was declared on October 2 to fly the United States flag at half-staff until October 6 to honor the victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting incident in Las Vegas.“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 6, 2017,” the order, issued by President Donald Trump, reads.This footage is described as showing the flag flying half-staff at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Credit: Instagram/rakitha via Storyful