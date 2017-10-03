Volcano Evacuees Arrive on Vanuatu's Main Island

Evacuees from Vanuatu’s Ambae island have arrived on the main island of Espiritu Santo. This video shows the scene on October 1.Around 11,000 people had fled the island since September 25 as the Marano volcano threatened to erupt. People were sent to the nearby islands of Maewo, Pentecost and Espiritu Santo in the past days, according to Reuters. National Disaster Management Office spokesman Michel Buleban said whether they would be able to move everybody off the island by Wednesday would depend on the availability of ships.Manaro continued to spew ash and rocks as of October 2, the Vanuatu Daily Post reported. The volcano last erupted in 2005. Credit: Facebook/Mayumi Green via Storyful