Las Vegas Blood Bank Workers Offload Bottled Water Donations

Lines stretched around blocks at blood banks in Las Vegas on Monday, October 2, after a shooting killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. Law enforcement and media told people the best way to help was to donate blood, according to a news report.Police told people to use two blood banks rather than going to hospitals that may have been inundated with patients from the shooting. The parking lot at United Blood Services on Charleston Boulevard was full at 4am, a reporter tweeted.This video shows blood bank employees and volunteers offloading donations of bottled water. Credit: Instagram/Joanne Cardone via Storyful