Conor McGregor Leads Chant of 'Glasgow Is Green and White' at Live Q&A

UFC fighter Conor McGregor led chants of “Glasgow is green and white” while taking part in a live Q&A at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on September 29.To cheers, and some notable boos, from the sold-out arena the 29-year-old shouted at the crowd: “What’s up Glasgow Celtic? The only football club around here worth talking about,” before leading a rendition of “Glasgow is green and white,” a well known chant for Scottish champions Celtic.Local resident Paul Connolly shared a video of the moment to Twitter. It had earned 1,893 retweets at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/PaulConnolly88 via Storyful