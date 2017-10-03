Gunshots Ring Out as Vegas Concertgoers Take Cover

Crowds ran and took cover after a gunman opened fire, killing more than 50 and injuring more than 400, during a concert performed as part of the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the main suspect, Stephen Paddock, 64, had been found dead by a SWAT team who breached a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, from which he opened fire.This footage was uploaded to Facebook by Devin Gray, who said that he drove two gunshot victims to the UMC Trauma Center. Credit: Facebook/Devin Gray via Storyful