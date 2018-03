Detectives investigating the disappearance of a young mum who went missing 14 years ago are scouring woodland and lakes near to where she lived. Specialist underwater units have been called in to help search for Natalie Putt after an appeal by a choir on Britain's Got Talent yielded new leads. Natalie was 17 when she left her home in the Lower Gornal area of Dudley, West Mids., to go to a local shop in September 2003.