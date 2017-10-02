Heavy Police Presence on Street Following Las Vegas Shooting

More than 20 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, police said.Police also confirmed the suspect, who opened fire from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay, was dead.The attack came during the last performances on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival, which is held on a 15-acre lot across Las Vegas Boulevard from Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.Video shows a heavy police presence outside the Excalibur and Tropicana resorts. Credit: Twitter/Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal via Storyful