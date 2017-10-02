Madrid Protesters Chant 'You Are Not Alone, Catalonia'

Hundreds flocked to Madrid’s Puerto del Sol plaza to rally in solidarity with the people of Catalonia on October 1, the day of the controversial Catalan independence referendum that was marred by violent clashes with police.Protesters chanted “No estas sola, Cataluña,” meaning “you are not alone, Catalonia,” as seen in this footage.Officials said at least 844 people had been reported injured in clashes when policed stormed voting centers. “We should be counting votes, not victims of police repression,” tweeted the verified account of the Catalonian Government. President of the Catalan Government, Carles Puigdemont, condemned the violence. Credit: Facebook/Majo.t.costa via Storyful