Popocatepetl Volcano Continues to Erupt

Popocatepetl volcano, which is located southeast of Mexico City, continued to erupt on Saturday, September 30, following an active week, according to Mexico’s National Center for Prevention of Disasters.This timelapse video shows the scene.The volcano erupted multiple times over the past week and six volcanotectonic earthquakes were also recorded on Saturday. No evacuation was ordered but authorities would continue to monitor volcanic activity. Credit: webcamsdemexico via Storyful