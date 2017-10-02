News

Boy Honks After Swallowing Toy Horn

A video of a boy from San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, honking like a clown after he swallowed a toy horn has gone viral.Dr. Santiago Gomez Zuviria on September 26 shared this footage of the boy squeaking, along with caption “Beware of what children play.” The doctor performed a surgery on the eight-year-old and remove the horn from his throat.The video has gained around nine million views since it was uploaded. A later post from the doctor said his only intention was to raise awareness about toy safety. He asked netizens to report on “malicious use of the video” that ridiculed what the boy went through. Credit: Santiago Gomez Zuviria via Storyful

