Clashes in Barcelona Over Independence Referendum

Clashes between Spanish police and voters and protesters in the Catalonian independence referendum on October 1 injured hundreds of people and left one man in Barcelona covered in blood.Voting in the referendum was marred by confrontations between voters and police, with reports of rubber bullets being fired at protesters by police on the same date, El País reported.Officials said at least 844 people had been reported injured in the violence outside voting centers. “We should be counting votes, not victims of police repression,” tweeted the verified account of the Catalonian Government. President of the Catalan Government, Carles Puigdemont, condemned the violence. Credit: Instagram/Alicia Maria Meier via Storyful