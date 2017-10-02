Journalist Injured During Barcelona Clashes Over Catalonia Referendum

One journalist said he was injured as clashes between police and voters turned violent outside polling centers during the Catalan independence referendum on October 1.Video shared by Xabi Barrena showed police clashing with people in central Barcelona, before shots were fired. Barrena can be seen falling to the ground, before being surrounded by police. He was then brought to the side of the street, where he can be seen sitting.In a tweet, Barrena claimed police fired rubber bullets at the ground, which then hit people on the street.At least 465 people were injured in confrontations between police and voters during the Catalan independence referendum vote on October 1, officials said. Credit: Twitter/ Xabi Barrena via Storyful