Man Seen With Gun After Suspect Shot by Police in Marseille Station

Police shot and killed a man after an attack on a number of people that left at least two people dead in Saint Charles rail station, Marseille, France, on October 1, according to reports.Police said rail service in the station was interrupted and people were urged to avoid the area.This footage shows two men, one of whom is carrying a weapon, near a car by the station. The men’s identities are not clear. Credit: Facebook/Martin Shapiro via Storyful