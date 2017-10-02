News

Man Has Convulsions After Being Dragged by Riot Police

A man dragged out of a protest by riot police in Barcelona, Spain, on the day of a referendum on Catalan Independence went into convulsions on the ground, according to footage published on October 1.The man was one of a number of protesters dragged by police on a day marked by protests and clashes between police and people supporting the referendum.This footage shows the incident involving the man. A subsequent piece of footage shows him lying on the ground. The source of these clips said the man regained consciousness before being placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital.President of the Catalan Government, Carles Puigdemont, issued a statement criticizing what he called “unjustified violence” on the part of the Spanish government.At least 38 people were injured in clashes between police and people associated with the referendum, according to the Catalan government. Credit: Twitter/CarmeCRS

