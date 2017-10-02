Shots Fired as Police Clash With Voters Outside Polling Center

Voting in the controversial Catalan independence referendum was marked with clashes between voters and police and reports of rubber bullets being fired at protesters by police on October 1, El País reported.Officials said 38 people had been reported injured during the clashes outside voting centers. President of the Catalan Government, Carles Puigdemont condemned the violence.This footage was filmed outside the CEIP Verd polling station in Giorna, Spain. Shots can be heard as police in riot gear clash with protesters. Credit: Rafel Bosch via Storyful