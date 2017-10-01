Heavy Police Presence After Officer Stabbed, Pedestrians Hit by Vehicle in Incidents Being Probed as 'Terrorism'
Police in Edmonton, Canada, reportedly said they were investigating as terrorism two incidents on September 30-October 1 in which a police officer was stabbed and pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, respectively.In the first incident, an officer was stabbed by a man who rammed a police barricade with his vehicle before getting out and attacking the officer. The suspect then fled the scene. The officer was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries, according to Police chief Rod Knecht. An “ISIS flag” was found in the suspect’s car, Knecht confirmed.Some time after the first incident, a U-Haul vehicle was stopped by another officer. A suspect, whose name closely resembled the registered owner of the vehicle that had rammed the police barricade, left the scene, pursued by police.At least first people were injured when the U-Haul vehicle collided with them during the pursuit, before flipping on its side. The driver was then apprehended by police. Credit: Instagram/jiaming.cc via Storyful