Man Rescued Hours After Airstrikes Flatten Building in Idlib Town

Rescuers managed to pull one man out from under the rubble of a building while help came too late for others after airstrikes hit Haram, in Syria’s Idlib province, on September 29.According to local news reports the airstrikes killed seven civilians, including multiple children.In this video, rescuers cut through a cement slab to pull out a man trapped underneath. They cheer when he emerges from the rubble.Airstrikes also killed more than two dozen people in the city of Armanaz, also in Idlib, on September 29.Fighting in Hama and Idlib provinces increased in late September, after the signing of new deescalation zone agreements between Russia, Turkey, and Iran on September 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Credit: YouTube/Civil Defense Idlib via Storyful