Supporters of Spanish Unity Rally in Valladolid on Eve of Catalan Vote

Thousands of people gathered across Spain on Saturday, September 30, calling for Spanish unity one the eve of Catalonia’s controversial referendum on independence.This video shows the unity rally outside Plaza Mayor in Valladolid, in the autonomous community of Castile and León.The vote has been declared illegal by Spain’s central government citing the constitution, according to which only Madrid can call a vote on sovereignty, and was suspended by the constitutional court.Earlier in the week, police seized millions of ballot papers and dozens of ballot boxes in an attempt to block the referendum, while on Saturday police sealed off hundreds of polling stations.The row between Madrid and the Catalan government, which saw regional government offices raided and several politicians arrested, has sparked angry large-scale protests over recent weeks. Credit: Twitter/Marguita23 via Storyful