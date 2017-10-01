Tensions Flare at Neo-Nazi Rally in Gothenburg

Tensions flared in Gothenburg as neo-Nazis and anti-fascist protesters faced off near the city centre on September 30, divided by a line of riot police.Hundreds of neo-nazis, brought together by the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), marched through Gothenburg coinciding with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. While the route planned by organizers was set to pass near one of the city’s synagogues, it was changed by a court earlier in the week. Counter protesters confronted marchers along the way shouting anti-fascist slogans. Footage by an eyewitness showed a small group of counter-protesters engaging riot police who had set up a line around the neo-Nazi rally outside the ICA Focus food market.Ahead of the march, police said they arrested three people on suspicion of planning assaults and detained several others travelling to take part in the protest. Credit: Twitter/Amir Nabizadeh via Storyful