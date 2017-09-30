News

Scuffles Break Out at Gothenburg Neo-Nazi March

Hundreds of neo-nazis marched through Gothenburg on Saturday, September 30, coinciding with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.The route planned by organizers, the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), was set to pass near one of the city’s synagogues but changed by a court earlier in the week.Marchers were confronted by counterprotesters along the route shouting anti-fascist slogans, while large numbers assembled elsewhere to show their opposition.A journalists for Dagens ETC shared footage of scuffles breaking out at the march. Earlier in the day police said they arrested three people on suspicion of planning assaults and detained several others travelling to take part in the protest. Credit: Twitter/Eigil Soderin and Dagens ETC via Storyful

