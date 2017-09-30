San Juan Mayor Slams 'Bureaucracy' Over Aid Delays, Warns 'We Are Dying'

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz had strong words for the US government on Friday, September 29, condemning what she called “bureaucracy” that was keeping aid from getting to Puerto Ricans who needed it after Hurricane Maria.Yulin was particularly angered by comments made by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who called the federal response to the crisis “a good-news story in terms of our ability to reach people.” Yulin said she was issuing a “mayday,” and said this was “not a success story.”“We are dying,” she said. Credit: Autonomous Municipality of San Juan via Storyful