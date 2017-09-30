The Talk - Vanessa Lachey on Emotional 'Dancing' Week: 'I just broke down'

Guest co-host Vanessa Lachey spills details about her emotional breakdown on this week's "Dancing with the Stars." "I am beaten down on this show. It is hard to learn how to dance," says Lachey. "Emotionally I'm just spent, I'm drained and then when I got my little tiny toenail, like a paper cut --I just broke down, all of my emotions came out." She also reveals the reason behind her husband, Nick Lachey signing on for the show, "Nick and I were on the fence about doing the show...but we asked Jack [Osbourne] and he said it was one of the best experiences he's ever had in his life and honestly that's what made Nick say, 'I'm doing it'."