Climbers Capture Second Rockslide at Yosemite's El Capitan

One person was killed and another injured in a rockslide on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, California, on Wednesday, September 27. Climber Peter Zabrok captured this video of a second rockslide on Thursday, September 28.At least 30 climbers were on El Capitan at the time of the second slide, according to USA Today.Yosemite National Park said Wednesday’s rockfall took place near the Waterfall climbing route on the eastern face of the rock. Credit: Facebook/Peter Zabrok via Storyful