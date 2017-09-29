Students Stage Silent Protest at Betsy DeVos Event at Harvard
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was confronted by hundreds of protesters at Harvard University on Thursday, September 28, with protests both outside and inside the Harvard Kennedy School taking place.Hundreds gathered outside the venue for a vocal protest against DeVos and the US administration’s education policies, with further silent protests taking place inside the venue during her speech. This video shows the scene inside the venue. Credit: Twitter/Diego García via Storyful