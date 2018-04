Angry mums have accused celebs of FAKING their 'make up free' shots, a study has found. Researchers found 95 per cent of women believe stars such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are actually wearing foundation, brow products and mascara in their #nomakeup images on social media. But almost two thirds of those polled say these false photos on Twitter and Instagram leave them feeling unhappy about their own make up free complexions.