Stirewalt: Party can't stay in power with these poll numbers

Fox News digital politics editor reacts to Fox News poll results.

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'