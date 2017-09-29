Airstrike in Idlib Explodes Close to Photographer
An airstrike landed in the town of Bidama, Idlib province, Syria on September 27, exploding close to the photographer who shot this video.Local media outlets said it was the second consecutive day of airstrikes in the town, injuring civilians and significantly damaging infrastructure.In a statement posted on Facebook, the local council from Bidama asked for assistance for town residents after the attacks. Credit: Facebook/Eye on Homeland via Storyful