Oklahoma City Firefighters Use Raft to Rescue Woman Trapped in SUV

Oklahoma City firefighters used a raft to rescue a woman trapped in her SUV by fast-moving water on Wednesday, September 27. “This is stupid,” the woman told a 911 dispatcher. “I didn’t think it was as bad as it is, but I can’t get out of it.”The woman, who was not identified in news reports or by the fire department, called 911 a second time to say that her vehicle was filling up with water. Although the SUV was pushed up against a guardrail by the floodwaters, firefighters worked quickly, fearful the rail would break.Heavy rain moved across central Oklahoma on Wednesday, prompting the flooding. Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department via Storyful