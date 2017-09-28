Highway Patrol Helicopter Rescues Hiker Stuck on Cliff Side Near Mussel Rock

A division of the California Highway Patrol rescued a man who became stranded by a cliff wall near Mussel Rock in San Mateo County, California, on September 27.A rescue harness was used to lower an officer who secured the victim to a hoist before being flown to a nearby landing zone.The man was reported to have gone hiking before falling and getting trapped by the cliff. Law enforcement said the man would make a full recovery. Credit: Facebook/CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations via Storyful