Yellow Umbrellas Come Out in Hong Kong to Mark Anniversary of Street Protests

Pro-democracy activists came out in Hong Kong on Thursday, September 28, to mark the third anniversary of the so-called Umbrella Movement that saw widespread protests against electoral reforms by the central Chinese government.The reforms were widely considered as a threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy and a move by Beijing to bring the territory in line with mainland China. Around 1,000 protesters and activists were arrested in connection with the 79-day protest. Today, a small number of them remain in jail while many remain in legal limbo over whether they will face criminal charges.Amnesty has called on Beijing to drop all prosecutions in relation to the largely peaceful protests, saying that they are having a “chilling effect” on freedom of expression. Credit: Twitter/Vicky Wong via Storyful