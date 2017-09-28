Infrared Footage Shows Vanuatu Volcano Erupting

Infrared footage released by the Royal New Zealand Air Force shows the Monaro volcano on Vanuatu’s Ambae island erupting on Tuesday, September 26.The Royal New Zealand Air Force said a survey of the island was conducted on behalf of the Government of Vanuatu.A recent increase in activity had stoked fears that a bigger eruption was on the way, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.The footage was captured by crew on the P-3K2 Orion surveillance aircraft, the New Zealand Air Force said. Credit: Royal New Zealand Air Force via Storyful