Sacramento Police Release Footage of Shootout with Homicide Suspect

Sacramento Police on September 27 released dashcam and bodycam footage showing a September 7 shooting which resulted in the death of a homicide suspect police had pulled over, and injury to two officers.The suspect was wanted in connection with a September 1 fire that killed two people on the 1400 block of Janrick Avenue, which police describe as a homicide.Police stopped the suspect’s car on September 7. Video shows the suspect exiting the vehicle and opening fire at officers. Five officers returned fire, killing the suspect. Two officers, Timothy Martin and Victor Wolfe, were hit, but have since been released from hospital and are recovering, police said. Credit: YouTube/Sacramento Police via Storyful