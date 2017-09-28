Multiple Airstrikes Outside Aleppo Kill Child, Cause Factory Fire

Multiple airstrikes struck villages south and west of Aleppo on September 26, causing large fires and killing civilians, including at least one child, according to Syrian activists.The Syrian Civil Defense in Aleppo said they recovered the body of a dead child in Rif Al-Mohandiseen located west of Aleppo city. The Syrian Network for Human Rights said the child and his mother were killed in Russian airstrikes.In a second video, the Civil Defense said civilians were killed and injured after an airstrike hit the village of Al-Eiss, south of Aleppo. A view of the minaret in Al-Eiss is visible at the beginning of the video.In a third video, the Syrian Civil Defense said its members were working to put out a fire in a factory in the town of Zerbeh located south of Aleppo and to a second fire at a factory in Khan Al-Asal located about 15 kilometers away. Credit: YouTube/Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful