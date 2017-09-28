Despite Rocket Attack on Kabul Airport, Mattis Holds Briefing With NATO, Karzai

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged support for the government of President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, September 27, hours after a rocket attack on Kabul Airport the Taliban claimed was targeting Mattis.Mattis arrived before the series of rocket attacks on Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed one person and left at least four others wounded, according to local reports. Both ISIS and the Taliban claimed responsibility, with the Taliban saying Secretary Mattis had been the target of the attacks.This video shows Mattis speaking at a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: NATO News via Storyful