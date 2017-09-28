Steam Rises as Mount Agung Expected to Erupt in Bali

The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation changed its colour code from yellow to orange on September 26 after a continuous white plume of smoke was observed rising from Agung volcano on the island of Bali, Indonesia.An orange code indicates the volcano has an increased potential of eruption, or an eruption is underway with minor-to-no volcanic ash emissions.The observatory said the low pressure plume, likely dominated by water vapor, reached an altitude of approximately 500 meters and indicated an increased likelihood of eruption. Credit: Twitter/wolfofbroward via Storyful