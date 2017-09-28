Sumatra's Sinabung Spews Ash Into Air as Bali Eyes Mount Agung

Sumatra’s Mount Sinabung, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Tuesday, September 27, just as the country was closely watching Bali’s Mount Agung for signs of an imminent eruption.Indonesia news reports said the volcano emitted a 2,500 meter column of ash in the early afternoon, following a burst in the early morning.On Bali, more than 75,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as authorities set up a 12km exclusion zone around the Mount Agung volcano. Credit: Facebook/Ndy via Storyful