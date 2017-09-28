News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Sumatra's Sinabung Spews Ash Into Air as Bali Eyes Mount Agung

Sumatra’s Mount Sinabung, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Tuesday, September 27, just as the country was closely watching Bali’s Mount Agung for signs of an imminent eruption.Indonesia news reports said the volcano emitted a 2,500 meter column of ash in the early afternoon, following a burst in the early morning.On Bali, more than 75,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as authorities set up a 12km exclusion zone around the Mount Agung volcano. Credit: Facebook/Ndy via Storyful

Latest

0411_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - April 11
0411_0500_nat_royalwedding
1:23

Harry and Meghan's wedding invites
0411_0500_nat_cancerwoman
0:35

Melbourne cancer con woman jailed
0411_0500_nat_melbournearrest
1:02

Dramatic Melbourne arrest
0411_0500_nat_fireban
1:50

Fire ban declared across south-east Australia
0411_0500_nat_facebook
1:40

Mark Zuckerberg faces congress
0411_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
4:42

Australia's Games gold domination
Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0:42

Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'