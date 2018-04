Teenager dubbed 'human snake' has been treated

A teenager dubbed 'human snake' who shed her skin every six weeks for her entire life has been miraculously cured by European doctors - in a matter of DAYS. Shalini Yadav, 16, needed to constantly smear her body with moisturiser and have a bath every hour to stop it from hardening and seizing up. Her family are so poor they couldn't afford any specialist treatment to ease her ailments, leaving her unable to walk without a stick or straighten her limbs.